Multi-Color Co. (LABL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Multi-Color Co. (NASDAQ:LABL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Saturday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Multi-Color has a payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Multi-Color to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Shares of LABL stock opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. Multi-Color has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $932.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Multi-Color had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Multi-Color will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 25,000 shares of Multi-Color stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,522,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,127.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Multi-Color in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

About Multi-Color

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

