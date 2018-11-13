MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MutualFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered MutualFirst Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MutualFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFSF. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in MutualFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MutualFirst Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in MutualFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $882,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MutualFirst Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MutualFirst Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFSF opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. MutualFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $33.66 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

