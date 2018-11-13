Mylan NV (MYL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) to post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mylan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Mylan posted earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mylan will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mylan.

Get Mylan alerts:

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. Mylan had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Mylan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.87.

Mylan stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,388. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mylan has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Mylan by 9.5% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mylan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 218,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Mylan by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 42,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Mylan by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 111,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Mylan by 8.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mylan (MYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.