Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.97. 44,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,148. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.51. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.20 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.8% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 59.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

