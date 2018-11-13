N Brown Group (BWNG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of N Brown Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 200 ($2.61).

LON BWNG opened at GBX 130.90 ($1.71) on Tuesday. N Brown Group has a 12-month low of GBX 181.20 ($2.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 361 ($4.72).

In other N Brown Group news, insider Ronald McMillan bought 50,000 shares of N Brown Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £60,500 ($79,053.97).

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

