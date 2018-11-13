Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.34 million, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.41. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 13.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 92.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 31.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

