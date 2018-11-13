Naspers (NPSNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Naspers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd.

NPSNY opened at $35.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.36. Naspers has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited provides Internet and entertainment services worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities; and runs various platforms in Internet, video entertainment, and media. It connects people to each other and the wider world, help people in improving their daily lives, and entertain audiences with the local and global content.

