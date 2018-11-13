National Bank Financial Weighs in on First Majestic Silver Corp.’s FY2018 Earnings (FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $8.75 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “c$9.03” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.25 to C$8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.94.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$6.74 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$11.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$102.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$112.58 million.

In other news, insider Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.75 per share, with a total value of C$33,750.00. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$97,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $101,067 and have sold 80,000 shares valued at $636,780.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

