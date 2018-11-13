National Bank Financial Weighs in on Stantec Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a report released on Thursday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Laurentian raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.17.

STN stock opened at C$30.92 on Monday. Stantec has a one year low of C$30.81 and a one year high of C$36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

In other news, Director Michael Aloysius Kennedy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,330.00.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, Consulting Services  Global, and Construction Services.

