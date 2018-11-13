National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce sales of $138.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.20 million and the highest is $140.50 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $140.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $442.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $441.20 million to $444.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $451.94 million, with estimates ranging from $441.20 million to $459.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 50.31% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on National CineMedia from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on National CineMedia to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of NCMI stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 741,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,700. National CineMedia has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

In related news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 30,237 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $302,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 526,868 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $367,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,269,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 222,357 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management now owns 423,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 266,214 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

