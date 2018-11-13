National HealthCare Co. (NHC) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

National HealthCare has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. National HealthCare has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $84.90.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.14 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Emil E. Hassan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John K. Lines sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $722,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,216.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. The company's skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy services for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

