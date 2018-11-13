National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

National-Oilwell Varco has decreased its dividend by an average of 50.4% per year over the last three years. National-Oilwell Varco has a dividend payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National-Oilwell Varco to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

National-Oilwell Varco stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.91. 5,055,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,396. National-Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.27.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 5,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $238,097.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,801.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 11,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,523.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National-Oilwell Varco announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/national-oilwell-varco-inc-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-05-nov.html.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.