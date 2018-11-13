Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires New Stake in Mosaic Co (MOS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 4.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,334,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,497,000 after acquiring an additional 104,543 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in Mosaic by 16.9% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 271,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 39,361 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 21.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,143,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 200,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Mosaic from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

Shares of MOS opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.42. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

In other Mosaic news, Director Luciano Siani Pires acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.68 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

