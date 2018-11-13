Naylor Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NAYP) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Monday, December 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

NASDAQ NAYP opened at $0.48 on Tuesday.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/naylor-pipe-co-nayp-plans-2-00-dividend.html.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Naylor Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naylor Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.