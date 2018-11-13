Neblio (NEBL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $389,386.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $2.04 or 0.00032308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptopia, Binance and HitBTC. Neblio has a market cap of $28.07 million and approximately $389,386.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00058106 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041029 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00026946 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00064021 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000263 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00026161 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 14,478,131 coins and its circulating supply is 13,727,259 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

