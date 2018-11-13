Needham & Company LLC Lowers Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Price Target to $99.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC to $99.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.36.

SWKS opened at $72.84 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $72.63 and a 1 year high of $115.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,251 shares in the company, valued at $12,441,648.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $928,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,142,688.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,050 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 19.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 57,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,451,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $140,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

