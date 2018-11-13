Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Stryker (SYK)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a report issued on Friday morning.

“We attended at its Orthopaedics facility in on 11/8/18. We highlight some of our take-aways from the event below.”,” Needham & Company LLC’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.81.

SYK stock opened at $170.01 on Friday. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $146.80 and a fifty-two week high of $179.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $133,627.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 37,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $6,317,563.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,031 shares of company stock worth $6,520,313 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2,573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 202,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,945,000 after purchasing an additional 194,734 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 215,255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,564 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 226,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,015 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $991,737,000 after purchasing an additional 253,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

