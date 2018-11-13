Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 59.71%. The firm had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $47.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

Shares of NKTR opened at $36.99 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a current ratio of 13.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 2.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 149,522 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,378,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director R Scott Greer sold 10,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $673,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,457,040.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $1,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,750 shares of company stock worth $3,750,130 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

