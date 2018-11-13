Nemetschek (NEM) PT Set at €134.00 by Baader Bank

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €134.00 ($155.81) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Commerzbank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €113.50 ($131.98).

ETR:NEM traded down €1.20 ($1.40) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €110.30 ($128.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. Nemetschek has a one year low of €49.50 ($57.56) and a one year high of €90.40 ($105.12).

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Data Design System, dRofus, Frilo, Graphisoft, Precast, RISA, SCIA, and Vectorworks brands for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, design planners, and landscape architects.

