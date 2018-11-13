Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $10.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Neos Therapeutics traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 29439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Neos Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Neos Therapeutics alerts:

In other Neos Therapeutics news, Director Alan L. Heller bought 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $99,999.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Neos Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.44.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 586.25% and a negative net margin of 133.46%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/neos-therapeutics-neos-reaches-new-1-year-low-on-analyst-downgrade.html.

About Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Neos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.