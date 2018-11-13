Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $10.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Neos Therapeutics traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 29439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Neos Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.
In other Neos Therapeutics news, Director Alan L. Heller bought 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $99,999.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Neos Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.44.
Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 586.25% and a negative net margin of 133.46%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.
About Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)
Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.
