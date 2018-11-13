Neuronetics Inc (STIM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.35). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “$26.02” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Neuronetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of STIM opened at $22.01 on Friday. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at $21,947,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 16,237.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after buying an additional 405,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,169,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after buying an additional 56,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.