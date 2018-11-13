New Gold (NGD) Given New C$1.70 Price Target at National Bank Financial

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NGD has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on New Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cormark reduced their price target on New Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Beacon Securities cut New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on New Gold from C$4.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on New Gold from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.14.

NGD stock opened at C$1.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.96. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.45.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$192.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$245.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that New Gold will post -0.0299999977981653 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Gold news, Director Renaud Adams acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Also, insider Robert Joseph Chausse acquired 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$253,000.00.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

