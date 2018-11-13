New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

NMFC opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.43%.

In other news, CEO Robert Hamwee bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $205,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 326,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,242.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Stone bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $54,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,709.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 48,250 shares of company stock valued at $662,833 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 20,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

