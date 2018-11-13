NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.90 million, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,310,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after acquiring an additional 63,114 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 26.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 101,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,511,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

