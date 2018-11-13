NextEra Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NEE)

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 5,327 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,053% compared to the typical daily volume of 462 put options.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $178.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.13. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $145.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 51.25% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.27%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.62.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $836,941.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,201,326.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $2,922,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,374,595.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,210 shares of company stock worth $11,744,017 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

