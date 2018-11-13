NII (NIHD) Stock Price Down 20.9%

Shares of NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) fell 20.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.22. 7,095,814 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 282% from the average session volume of 1,858,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NIHD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NII from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NII from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Timothy M. Mulieri sold 37,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $217,516.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in NII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in NII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in NII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NII Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIHD)

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services.

