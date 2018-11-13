Nike Inc (NKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.14 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) will post sales of $9.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Nike’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.06 billion and the highest is $9.19 billion. Nike posted sales of $8.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Nike will report full-year sales of $39.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.73 billion to $39.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $42.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.53 billion to $42.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Macquarie set a $87.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.63.

NKE stock opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. Nike has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $121.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Nike news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,203.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,676,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,004,317,000 after buying an additional 966,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,940,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,226,327,000 after buying an additional 1,273,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,669,184 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,646,920,000 after buying an additional 64,030 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,479,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,396,160,000 after buying an additional 818,695 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,095,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,363,577,000 after buying an additional 1,354,484 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

