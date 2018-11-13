Niko Resources (NKO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Niko Resources Ltd. (TSE:NKO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 20000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Niko Resources (TSE:NKO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Niko Resources Ltd. will post -2.09999989500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Niko Resources Company Profile (TSE:NKO)

Niko Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in India and Bangladesh. It primarily holds interests in the D6 Block consisting of Dhirubhai 1 and 3 Fields, MA Field, R cluster development project, satellite cluster development project, and MJ field development project located off the coastline of Andhra Pradesh, India; and the Block 9 in the central area of Bangladesh.

