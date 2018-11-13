Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.5% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $159,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,629,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,172,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 88.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,646,000 after acquiring an additional 609,465 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5,005.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 158,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,995,000 after acquiring an additional 155,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 87.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 218,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,597,000 after acquiring an additional 101,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $613.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.64.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $512.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.75 and a 52 week high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.22 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Jamie Samath sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $431,317.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 257 shares in the company, valued at $128,296.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,846 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

