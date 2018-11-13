Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 396 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,862 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $44,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,172,550 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,445,080,000 after purchasing an additional 134,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,582,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,600,000 after purchasing an additional 197,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedEx by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,577,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $358,156,000 after purchasing an additional 56,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $336,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in FedEx by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,036,861 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $249,665,000 after purchasing an additional 81,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $221.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $207.90 and a 12-month high of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $275.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FedEx to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.86.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

