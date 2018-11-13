Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $33.99 Million Holdings in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 501,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 88,668 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Prologis worth $33,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 16.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 183,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 25,568 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 52.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 85.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $505,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $324,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,259.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,907 shares of company stock worth $2,556,878. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $68.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Prologis had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$62.97” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

WARNING: “Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $33.99 Million Holdings in Prologis Inc (PLD)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-has-33-99-million-holdings-in-prologis-inc-pld.html.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 685 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.