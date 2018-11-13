Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $63.41 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110,298 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $63,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $1,804,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Caterpillar by 12.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 87,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 92.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 9.9% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $152,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.58 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,209.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie set a $130.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.

NYSE:CAT opened at $126.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

