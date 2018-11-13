Nordex (NDX1) PT Set at €10.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Nordex (ETR:NDX1) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NDX1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.10 ($8.26) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.42) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. HSBC set a €7.10 ($8.26) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.09 ($10.57).

Shares of Nordex stock opened at €8.23 ($9.57) on Tuesday. Nordex has a 52 week low of €7.09 ($8.24) and a 52 week high of €14.35 ($16.69).

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

