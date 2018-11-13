Nordic American Tanker (NAT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.25 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

NAT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordic American Tanker from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a $2.37 rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.68.

NAT stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of -0.12. Nordic American Tanker has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.51%. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is -11.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 89.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 116.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 60,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 34.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 28,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 39.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

