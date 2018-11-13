Nortech Systems (NSYS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 14th.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter.

Nortech Systems stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. Nortech Systems has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $8.08.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

