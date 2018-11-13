Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN) declared a dividend on Monday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON NTN opened at GBX 87 ($1.14) on Tuesday. Northern 3 VCT has a one year low of GBX 89 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 102 ($1.33).

Get Northern 3 VCT alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Northern 3 VCT PLC (NTN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/northern-3-vct-plc-ntn-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-2.html.

About Northern 3 VCT

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust (VCT). The Company’s objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth. The Company invests primarily in unquoted venture capital holdings, with its remaining assets invested in a portfolio of listed equity investments and bank deposits.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern 3 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 3 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.