Northern Technologies International (NTIC) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $60-61.5 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.88. 3,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.77 million, a P/E ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.27. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids and coatings, rust removers and cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

