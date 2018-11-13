Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Shares Sold by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP cut its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,522,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,509,000 after acquiring an additional 911,176 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,751,000 after acquiring an additional 230,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,762,000 after acquiring an additional 205,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $20,728,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 555,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,144,000 after acquiring an additional 160,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

NTRS opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $87.98 and a 1 year high of $115.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

Northern Trust announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 17th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Shares Sold by Cutler Group LP” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/northern-trust-co-ntrs-shares-sold-by-cutler-group-lp.html.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.