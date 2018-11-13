Northern Trust Corp Has $8.82 Million Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 609.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,654,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,898,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 64,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.33 and a 1-year high of $49.63. The company has a market cap of $696.44 million, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, President Bob Farahi bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $358,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 419,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,806,254.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

