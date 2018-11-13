Northern Trust Corp Has $8.92 Million Stake in GoPro Inc (GPRO)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,968 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.93% of GoPro worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 478.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,496,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,958,000 after buying an additional 3,719,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GoPro by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,302,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,468,000 after purchasing an additional 785,861 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GoPro by 1,161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 167,221 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GoPro by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,059,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 166,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. GoPro Inc has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $826.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.31.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. GoPro had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.45%. The business had revenue of $286.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoPro Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 5,452 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $31,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,288.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPRO shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America set a $6.00 target price on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 target price on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

