Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Short Interest Update

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,078,845 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the October 15th total of 2,382,955 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,738 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $225,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $1,351,315.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,557 shares of company stock valued at $10,005,222. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 668,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,732,000 after purchasing an additional 77,611 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 482,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,560,000 after purchasing an additional 86,735 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 370.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.18.

Shares of NOC opened at $277.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $251.66 and a 52 week high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Short Interest Update” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/northrop-grumman-co-noc-short-interest-update.html.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.