Northwest Natural (NWN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a sell rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.60.

NYSE:NWN opened at $68.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $71.81.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.42 million. Northwest Natural had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.82%.

In other news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $129,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Weber sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $455,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $807,980 over the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 8.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 8.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 13.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 179,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, NW Natural Gas Company, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company. The company serves approximately 740,000 natural gas customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington through 14,000 miles of pipeline systems in the United States.

