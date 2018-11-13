NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) is scheduled to be posting its Q3 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 14th. Analysts expect NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

NBY stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

