Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Short Interest Down 5.3% in October

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,164,940 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 62,503,575 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,229,623 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVAX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Novavax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $2.00 price target on shares of Novavax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth $119,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth $161,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 388.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 81,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Novavax by 40.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 137,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,849 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVAX stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $685.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.51.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Novavax will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

