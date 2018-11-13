Nucleus Vision Price Down 6.9% This Week (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Binance and Zebpay. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $26.01 million and $1.22 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00146393 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00243702 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $696.60 or 0.10980867 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010291 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,500,052,915 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Zebpay, Koinex, Binance, IDEX, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.