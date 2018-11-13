Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AO World (AO)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

AO has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of AO World in a report on Friday, August 31st. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of AO World in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of AO World in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 160 ($2.09).

AO opened at GBX 118 ($1.54) on Friday. AO World has a 52-week low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 154.40 ($2.02).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

