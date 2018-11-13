Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:JGH opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $17.32.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

