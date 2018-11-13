Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NID) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:NID opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $13.43.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

