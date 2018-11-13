Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NMT) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NMT stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

