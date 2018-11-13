Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 3rd

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NYV opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return.

